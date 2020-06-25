1431 11th St NW Unit 301

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included stainless steel courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

GREAT PRICE FOR NEIGHBORHOOD!!



Location is everything and this one can't be beat!! Beautiful TOP floor two level one bedroom one and a half bath in the sought after Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington DC! Conveniently located steps away from all the wonderful attractions on 11th St, 14th St, the Shaw neighborhood and so much more!! Shaw metro (Green/yellow line) and Mount Vernon Metro (Green/Yellow line) is just a 5 minute walk!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1.5 bath

- Two level

- White Quartz countertops

- White Cabinets

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Kitchen Island

- Hardwood floors

- High ceilings

- Tons of natural light

- W/D in unit

- Small area for desk

- Elfa Custom closet organizer

- Wall paper in bedroom

- Balcony off bedroom

- Custom shelves in bedroom

- Shared courtyard out back

- Easy street parking

- ALL utilities included

- $2800 unfurnished

- $3000 furnished



Available May 16th 2019!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4838619)