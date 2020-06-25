All apartments in Washington
1431 11th St NW Unit 301
1431 11th St NW Unit 301

1431 11th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1431 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
stainless steel
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
GREAT PRICE FOR NEIGHBORHOOD!!

Location is everything and this one can't be beat!! Beautiful TOP floor two level one bedroom one and a half bath in the sought after Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington DC! Conveniently located steps away from all the wonderful attractions on 11th St, 14th St, the Shaw neighborhood and so much more!! Shaw metro (Green/yellow line) and Mount Vernon Metro (Green/Yellow line) is just a 5 minute walk!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1.5 bath
- Two level
- White Quartz countertops
- White Cabinets
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Kitchen Island
- Hardwood floors
- High ceilings
- Tons of natural light
- W/D in unit
- Small area for desk
- Elfa Custom closet organizer
- Wall paper in bedroom
- Balcony off bedroom
- Custom shelves in bedroom
- Shared courtyard out back
- Easy street parking
- ALL utilities included
- $2800 unfurnished
- $3000 furnished

Available May 16th 2019!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4838619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 have any available units?
1431 11th St NW Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 have?
Some of 1431 11th St NW Unit 301's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
1431 11th St NW Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 offer parking?
No, 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 does not offer parking.
Does 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 11th St NW Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
