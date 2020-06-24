All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:46 AM

1430 Belmont

1430 Belmont St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Belmont St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
Light and airy huge furnished 1 BR/BA apartment for rent from January-March 2020 (3 months). The owner is relocating to SF for a Fellowship for a few months and looking someone to stay while shes away. Owner is open to extending the time if needed, and can negotiate length of stay. Perfect for anyone wanting to come to DC for extended period of time and wanting to have a cozy place to land. Minimum stay is one month.

The entire apartment is furnished, with a large open space with warm natural light. The kitchen is large with a lot of counter space and has a dishwasher. Queen sized bed and large bedroom as well, with an adjacent bathroom.

The place is located right in the middle of the action of 14th street, but far enough from the buzz of 14th and U to be peaceful. A half block away from Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park, and is two blocks from the YMCA gym and four blocks from Trader Joes.

Friends have called my place bohemian and chic, and I hope you can enjoy the apartment as much as I have building it. Ive filled it with art that brings me joy, so its a colorful place. I do have houseplants, and so I ask that you water them about once a week to keep them alive. They arent too high maintenance. Can have a friend water them if you dont want to.

Note: the apartment is two bedrooms, but Im offering just the rental for one bedroom and bathroom full apartment. No one else will be living in the other bedroom--Im using it for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Belmont have any available units?
1430 Belmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1430 Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Belmont pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Belmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1430 Belmont offer parking?
No, 1430 Belmont does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Belmont have a pool?
No, 1430 Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Belmont have accessible units?
No, 1430 Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Belmont has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Belmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Belmont does not have units with air conditioning.

