1430 Belmont

Amenities

dishwasher gym furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished Property Amenities gym

Light and airy huge furnished 1 BR/BA apartment for rent from January-March 2020 (3 months). The owner is relocating to SF for a Fellowship for a few months and looking someone to stay while shes away. Owner is open to extending the time if needed, and can negotiate length of stay. Perfect for anyone wanting to come to DC for extended period of time and wanting to have a cozy place to land. Minimum stay is one month.



The entire apartment is furnished, with a large open space with warm natural light. The kitchen is large with a lot of counter space and has a dishwasher. Queen sized bed and large bedroom as well, with an adjacent bathroom.



The place is located right in the middle of the action of 14th street, but far enough from the buzz of 14th and U to be peaceful. A half block away from Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park, and is two blocks from the YMCA gym and four blocks from Trader Joes.



Friends have called my place bohemian and chic, and I hope you can enjoy the apartment as much as I have building it. Ive filled it with art that brings me joy, so its a colorful place. I do have houseplants, and so I ask that you water them about once a week to keep them alive. They arent too high maintenance. Can have a friend water them if you dont want to.



Note: the apartment is two bedrooms, but Im offering just the rental for one bedroom and bathroom full apartment. No one else will be living in the other bedroom--Im using it for storage.