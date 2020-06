Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

This beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home comes with 1 off street parking spot and a full size washer and dryer. WARF, Metro, Nationals Park, Audi Field along with many restaurants and shops are only a short distance away. Schedule your appointment soon, this home will not last long.