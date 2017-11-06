1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Suburban feel, Urban Lifestyle. 2BR + Den OR 3BR/2.5BA - YOU DECIDE! Inviting front entrance with French doors, 9+high ceilings, open floor plan, hardwood floors and abundant lighting throughout. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with carrara marble counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and extra large centerisland. 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and Jack & Jill bath. Sunny master suite and ensuite bath with heated floors, dual vanity and luxuriously large tiled walk-in shower. Convenient in-unit laundry. Enjoy the outdoors on the front balcony or rear veranda. Shared access through rear parking area for bikes & possibly a motorcycle. Vibrant location with close proximity to the commercial hubs at 14th St and Georgia Ave. 0.5 miles to Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro.Lease TermsPets are accepted on a case-by-case basis Security Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.