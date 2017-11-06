All apartments in Washington
1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW
1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW

1419 Shepherd St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Shepherd St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Suburban feel, Urban Lifestyle. 2BR + Den OR 3BR/2.5BA - YOU DECIDE! Inviting front entrance with French doors, 9+high ceilings, open floor plan, hardwood floors and abundant lighting throughout. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with carrara marble counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and extra large centerisland. 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and Jack & Jill bath. Sunny master suite and ensuite bath with heated floors, dual vanity and luxuriously large tiled walk-in shower. Convenient in-unit laundry. Enjoy the outdoors on the front balcony or rear veranda. Shared access through rear parking area for bikes & possibly a motorcycle. Vibrant location with close proximity to the commercial hubs at 14th St and Georgia Ave. 0.5 miles to Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro.Lease TermsPets are accepted on a case-by-case basis Security Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW have any available units?
1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW have?
Some of 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
