All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1419 Rittenhouse St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1419 Rittenhouse St NW
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1419 Rittenhouse St NW

1419 Rittenhouse Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brightwood - Manor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1419 Rittenhouse Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated & Beautiful 3BR end-unit Rowhouse in Brightwood! - Beautiful, Renovated and Spacious end unit 3BR, 1.5BA rowhouse situated in Brightwood/16th Street Heights location! City living with a suburban feel*High-Ceilings, Moldings, Solid Hardwood floors, energy efficient central heat & air, light & bright throughout*Beautiful Modern Kitchen with new applicants & table space opens to fenced rear patio & guaranteed in alley parking pad*Formal dining room with elegant chandelier opens to inviting living room*Upper level features 3 nicely-sized bedrooms and a full hall bath*Large, unfinished walk-out basement with full laundry area*Steps to The Parks at Walter Reed and Rock Creek Park*Fence posts include hammock hooks! Established herb garden in front*Can grow tomatoes and other veggies in back*Super nice neighbors*

8.2 miles (22 min) to Navy Yard- straight shot down 16th or Georgia Ave to 395.
45 minutes to Joint Base Andrews.
Walkable to 16th (Rock Creek Park) and 14th Street bus routes.
One mile from Takoma Park Metro Station (restaurants, farmers market, thrift stores).
Seven blocks south of old Walter Reed Army Hospital.

Two blocks N of Military Road.
20-30 min drive to Foreign Service Institute: Bus commute to Harry S. Truman building.
Two miles south of Silver Spring/Maryland border -access to the Beltway and 270.
Easy commute across town to Bethesda Naval in one direction or to NE DC in the other direction.

Safeway grocery (Starbucks), CVS pharmacy, Family Dollar, Walmart Supercenter, U.S. Post Office, Medical Clinics and McDonalds are 5-7 minute walking distance from house. The 1400 block of Rittenhouse is wired for Verizon FIOS.

*AVAILABLE 8.1.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964

(RLNE5063517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Rittenhouse St NW have any available units?
1419 Rittenhouse St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Rittenhouse St NW have?
Some of 1419 Rittenhouse St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Rittenhouse St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Rittenhouse St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Rittenhouse St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Rittenhouse St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Rittenhouse St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Rittenhouse St NW offers parking.
Does 1419 Rittenhouse St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Rittenhouse St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Rittenhouse St NW have a pool?
No, 1419 Rittenhouse St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Rittenhouse St NW have accessible units?
No, 1419 Rittenhouse St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Rittenhouse St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Rittenhouse St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University