1419 Rittenhouse St NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated & Beautiful 3BR end-unit Rowhouse in Brightwood! - Beautiful, Renovated and Spacious end unit 3BR, 1.5BA rowhouse situated in Brightwood/16th Street Heights location! City living with a suburban feel*High-Ceilings, Moldings, Solid Hardwood floors, energy efficient central heat & air, light & bright throughout*Beautiful Modern Kitchen with new applicants & table space opens to fenced rear patio & guaranteed in alley parking pad*Formal dining room with elegant chandelier opens to inviting living room*Upper level features 3 nicely-sized bedrooms and a full hall bath*Large, unfinished walk-out basement with full laundry area*Steps to The Parks at Walter Reed and Rock Creek Park*Fence posts include hammock hooks! Established herb garden in front*Can grow tomatoes and other veggies in back*Super nice neighbors*



8.2 miles (22 min) to Navy Yard- straight shot down 16th or Georgia Ave to 395.

45 minutes to Joint Base Andrews.

Walkable to 16th (Rock Creek Park) and 14th Street bus routes.

One mile from Takoma Park Metro Station (restaurants, farmers market, thrift stores).

Seven blocks south of old Walter Reed Army Hospital.



Two blocks N of Military Road.

20-30 min drive to Foreign Service Institute: Bus commute to Harry S. Truman building.

Two miles south of Silver Spring/Maryland border -access to the Beltway and 270.

Easy commute across town to Bethesda Naval in one direction or to NE DC in the other direction.



Safeway grocery (Starbucks), CVS pharmacy, Family Dollar, Walmart Supercenter, U.S. Post Office, Medical Clinics and McDonalds are 5-7 minute walking distance from house. The 1400 block of Rittenhouse is wired for Verizon FIOS.



*AVAILABLE 8.1.19*



