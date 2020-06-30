1416 18th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Large Studio Apartment!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this large studio apartment in the lower level of row home in quiet neighborhood. Private entry into large kitchen with adjacent mud/laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Theres a big open living space with many options for placement of furniture, and a bright recently renovated full bath. Plenty of storage/closet space! Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Located in a quiet dinner cost your neighborhood close to shopping and major transportation. $50 non-refundable application fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.



(RLNE5248422)