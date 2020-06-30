All apartments in Washington
1416 18th Pl SE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

1416 18th Pl SE

1416 18th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1416 18th Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large Studio Apartment!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this large studio apartment in the lower level of row home in quiet neighborhood. Private entry into large kitchen with adjacent mud/laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Theres a big open living space with many options for placement of furniture, and a bright recently renovated full bath. Plenty of storage/closet space! Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Located in a quiet dinner cost your neighborhood close to shopping and major transportation. $50 non-refundable application fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.

(RLNE5248422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 18th Pl SE have any available units?
1416 18th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1416 18th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1416 18th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 18th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 18th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 1416 18th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 1416 18th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 1416 18th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 18th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 18th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1416 18th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1416 18th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1416 18th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 18th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 18th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 18th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 18th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

