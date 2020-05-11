All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

1414 15th Street NW Unit 3

1414 15th Street Northwest · (202) 759-7678
Location

1414 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
Logan Circle-Stunning Exposed Brick/Vaulted 10 Foot Ceilings, Washer/Dryer In Unit, In Sought After Location - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7u3tvytRQZE

Address: 1414 15th St NW Unit 3 Washington, DC 20005
Market Rent: $2,800 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 1,050 Square Feet
Parking: Street Parking Only
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Status: Available, End of June, 2020

Welcome to Logan Circle. 1415 15th St NW #3 is a classic condo in the heart of DC. This unit features 10 ft ceilings, turn of the century hardwood floors, dining cove, tall windows, full kitchen, two decorative fireplaces, two large walk-in/storage closets, Washer and Dryer in unit, and the warmth of a house to call home. The entrance area of the building has been renovated with new carpet and painting.

Enjoy all Logan Circle has to offer. You can be near by Vida Fitness Gym, Bang Salon, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and a plethora of bars and restaurants all on 14th and P Streets. Enjoy all of these within minutes of your unit.

Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms
Neighborhood: Logan Circle Neighborhood
Kitchen: Dishwasher, Electric Range and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer In Unit
Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit
Sq Ft: 1050
Application Fee: $65 Application Fee
Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee
Move Fee: TBD
Fireplace: Two Decorative Fireplaces
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Baseboard Heat
Closets/Storage: 2 Large Storage Units
Amenities: Logan Circle, Over 1,000 Square Feet One Bedroom, Sleek Hardwoods, Exposed Brick, 10 Foot Plus Ceilings, Washer/Dryer In Unit, & More!

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1981674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 have any available units?
1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 15th Street NW Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
