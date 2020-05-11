1414 15th Street NW Unit 3

Amenities

Logan Circle-Stunning Exposed Brick/Vaulted 10 Foot Ceilings, Washer/Dryer In Unit, In Sought After Location - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7u3tvytRQZE



Address: 1414 15th St NW Unit 3 Washington, DC 20005

Market Rent: $2,800 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenant Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Footage: 1,050 Square Feet

Parking: Street Parking Only

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Status: Available, End of June, 2020



Welcome to Logan Circle. 1415 15th St NW #3 is a classic condo in the heart of DC. This unit features 10 ft ceilings, turn of the century hardwood floors, dining cove, tall windows, full kitchen, two decorative fireplaces, two large walk-in/storage closets, Washer and Dryer in unit, and the warmth of a house to call home. The entrance area of the building has been renovated with new carpet and painting.



Enjoy all Logan Circle has to offer. You can be near by Vida Fitness Gym, Bang Salon, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and a plethora of bars and restaurants all on 14th and P Streets. Enjoy all of these within minutes of your unit.



Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms

Neighborhood: Logan Circle Neighborhood

Kitchen: Dishwasher, Electric Range and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer In Unit

Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit

Sq Ft: 1050

Application Fee: $65 Application Fee

Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee

Move Fee: TBD

Fireplace: Two Decorative Fireplaces

Floors: Hardwood

A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Baseboard Heat

Closets/Storage: 2 Large Storage Units

Amenities: Logan Circle, Over 1,000 Square Feet One Bedroom, Sleek Hardwoods, Exposed Brick, 10 Foot Plus Ceilings, Washer/Dryer In Unit, & More!



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



No Pets Allowed



