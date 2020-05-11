1414 15th Street NW Unit 3

Amenities
Logan Circle-Stunning Exposed Brick/Vaulted 10 Foot Ceilings, Washer/Dryer In Unit, In Sought After Location - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7u3tvytRQZE
Address: 1414 15th St NW Unit 3 Washington, DC 20005
Market Rent: $2,800 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 1,050 Square Feet
Parking: Street Parking Only
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Status: Available, End of June, 2020
Welcome to Logan Circle. 1415 15th St NW #3 is a classic condo in the heart of DC. This unit features 10 ft ceilings, turn of the century hardwood floors, dining cove, tall windows, full kitchen, two decorative fireplaces, two large walk-in/storage closets, Washer and Dryer in unit, and the warmth of a house to call home. The entrance area of the building has been renovated with new carpet and painting.
Enjoy all Logan Circle has to offer. You can be near by Vida Fitness Gym, Bang Salon, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and a plethora of bars and restaurants all on 14th and P Streets. Enjoy all of these within minutes of your unit.
Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms
Neighborhood: Logan Circle Neighborhood
Kitchen: Dishwasher, Electric Range and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer In Unit
Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit
Application Fee: $65 Application Fee
Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee
Move Fee: TBD
Fireplace: Two Decorative Fireplaces
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Baseboard Heat
Closets/Storage: 2 Large Storage Units
Amenities: Logan Circle, Over 1,000 Square Feet One Bedroom, Sleek Hardwoods, Exposed Brick, 10 Foot Plus Ceilings, Washer/Dryer In Unit, & More!
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
(RLNE1981674)