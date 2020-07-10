All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1413 T STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1413 T STREET NW
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

1413 T STREET NW

1413 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1413 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in Dupont Circle, one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Washington D.C., this 386 sq ft apartment with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Great use of space with an open floor plan, it's stunning fully equipped kitchen w/Granite & Stainless, Tall ceilings and hardwood floor make this apartment a terrific place. It is located in an architecturally historic boutique building, close to restaurants, entertainment and more. STEPS OFF HOTTEST STREET IN DC. Furniture is included on monthly rent if tenant needs it. Water and trash included on monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 T STREET NW have any available units?
1413 T STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 T STREET NW have?
Some of 1413 T STREET NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1413 T STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 T STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1413 T STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1413 T STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1413 T STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1413 T STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 T STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 T STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1413 T STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1413 T STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1413 T STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 T STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 T STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University