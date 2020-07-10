1413 T STREET NW

Amenities

Located in Dupont Circle, one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Washington D.C., this 386 sq ft apartment with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Great use of space with an open floor plan, it's stunning fully equipped kitchen w/Granite & Stainless, Tall ceilings and hardwood floor make this apartment a terrific place. It is located in an architecturally historic boutique building, close to restaurants, entertainment and more. STEPS OFF HOTTEST STREET IN DC. Furniture is included on monthly rent if tenant needs it. Water and trash included on monthly rent.