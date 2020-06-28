1413 FOXHALL RD NW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Tenant Lease fell through. Now is your chance! This renovated abode boasts 4 bedrooms plus den, 3.5 bathrooms, including a separate in-law or au pair suite with independent entrance. Please note: There is only one bathroom on the upper level. There are two full bathrooms on the lower level. The interior features: gourmet kitchen with solid cherry Kraftmaid cabinets, Silestone and stainless steel counters, high end Fisher & Paykel iridium appliances, Avanti wine cooler, upstairs bathroom with jetted tub and shower panel, recessed lighting throughout shining over gleaming oak floors. There is space in the patio under the pergola to park one car with access through the alley; street parking is also available. The deck sits directly outside the sun room, and adds additional living space to the home. The contemporary design and open floor plan of this home depicts the epitome of household entertainment. Whether you stay at home to decompress, or plan the party of the year, this home is for you!