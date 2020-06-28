All apartments in Washington
1413 FOXHALL RD NW.
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

1413 FOXHALL RD NW

1413 Foxhall Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Foxhall Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tenant Lease fell through. Now is your chance! This renovated abode boasts 4 bedrooms plus den, 3.5 bathrooms, including a separate in-law or au pair suite with independent entrance. Please note: There is only one bathroom on the upper level. There are two full bathrooms on the lower level. The interior features: gourmet kitchen with solid cherry Kraftmaid cabinets, Silestone and stainless steel counters, high end Fisher & Paykel iridium appliances, Avanti wine cooler, upstairs bathroom with jetted tub and shower panel, recessed lighting throughout shining over gleaming oak floors. There is space in the patio under the pergola to park one car with access through the alley; street parking is also available. The deck sits directly outside the sun room, and adds additional living space to the home. The contemporary design and open floor plan of this home depicts the epitome of household entertainment. Whether you stay at home to decompress, or plan the party of the year, this home is for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1413 FOXHALL RD NW have any available units?
1413 FOXHALL RD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 FOXHALL RD NW have?
Some of 1413 FOXHALL RD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 FOXHALL RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1413 FOXHALL RD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 FOXHALL RD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1413 FOXHALL RD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1413 FOXHALL RD NW offer parking?
No, 1413 FOXHALL RD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1413 FOXHALL RD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 FOXHALL RD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 FOXHALL RD NW have a pool?
No, 1413 FOXHALL RD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1413 FOXHALL RD NW have accessible units?
No, 1413 FOXHALL RD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 FOXHALL RD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 FOXHALL RD NW has units with dishwashers.

