1413 E St SE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

1413 E St SE

1413 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1413 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful row Townhouse was built in 1900 and has been recently renovated. This house has an open floor plan and brand new appliances and granite countertops. The upstairs offers two ensuite bedrooms with natural light and charm. The master bedroom offers a spacious bathroom highlighting beautiful tile work and a double sink vanity. Close to Eastern Market and Potomac Metro Stations!! The backyard provides the perfect space for a patio and one car parking with a garage door -- not something easily found in DC. Perfect for commuters!!

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Cable-ready, Air Conditioning, Assigned Outdoor Parking, Patio, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

