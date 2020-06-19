All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1412 9TH ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1412 9TH ST NW
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

1412 9TH ST NW

1412 9th Street NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1412 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial storefront on 9th St NW for rent. Tenant responsible for researching appropriate use. Bathroom and rear exit to be shared with 2nd floor office tenant, or build out wall to section off front from rear for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 9TH ST NW have any available units?
1412 9TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1412 9TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1412 9TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 9TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1412 9TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University