1412 5th St NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Come check out this spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo located in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC. At a whopping 1670 square feet, the home is quite spacious, and laid out across two levels. Each bedroom has its own beautifully tiled private bathroom! The open floor plan between the kitchen and living/dining area make it perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen boasts high end stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler! There are beautiful stone countertops and hardwood floors throughout this lovely home.



The location of this home has a walkscore of 95 out of 100! It is just a short 7-10 min walk to either the Shaw or Mt. Vernon Square metro stations. There are a ton of dining and entertainment venues within walking distance of the home. Last, but not least, there is a Giant grocery store just one block away!



Details:

Available: September 1st

Lease term: 12 months or more.

Security deposit: Equal to one month's rent

Utilities: Electricity, gas, cable/internet paid by tenant, water/trash paid by owner.

Pets: case by case basis

Renters insurance is required

Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenido



Rental requirements:

$130,000 combined income ( housing vouchers substitute income)

650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.

Positive rental history

$45 application fee per adult occupying the home

All applicants subject to background check