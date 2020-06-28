All apartments in Washington
1412 5th St NW

1412 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1412 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come check out this spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo located in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC. At a whopping 1670 square feet, the home is quite spacious, and laid out across two levels. Each bedroom has its own beautifully tiled private bathroom! The open floor plan between the kitchen and living/dining area make it perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen boasts high end stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler! There are beautiful stone countertops and hardwood floors throughout this lovely home.

The location of this home has a walkscore of 95 out of 100! It is just a short 7-10 min walk to either the Shaw or Mt. Vernon Square metro stations. There are a ton of dining and entertainment venues within walking distance of the home. Last, but not least, there is a Giant grocery store just one block away!

Reply to this Ad to schedule a viewing.

Details:
Available: September 1st
Lease term: 12 months or more.
Security deposit: Equal to one month's rent
Utilities: Electricity, gas, cable/internet paid by tenant, water/trash paid by owner.
Pets: case by case basis
Renters insurance is required
Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenido

Rental requirements:
$130,000 combined income ( housing vouchers substitute income)
650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.
Positive rental history
$45 application fee per adult occupying the home
All applicants subject to background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

