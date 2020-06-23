1410 N Carolina Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub pet friendly

Sunny house Lincoln Park 2 b 3.5b pass thru den - Property Id: 96457



Listed with 2 bed and 3.5 bath with pass thru den , this sunny rowhouse has been painted and updated with granite counter tops and glass back splash , deck, and fenced parking off site. Inbounds for Maury. Hard wood floors. Ceramic tile exists in kitchen and bath. DECK ON ROOF



Exposed brick in master bedroom. 2.2 kilowatt solar panels reduce carbon foot print. Fireplace. NICE

MODERN stainless steel bed ( optional) with matching end table

A spiral staircase lead to spa shower with teak seating and an out door deck on 3rd level.

PARKING off street and behind the house: Two vehicles can fit with some maneuvering.

Utilities not included. General Air gas /electric AC but a dual split system for back bedroom and 3rd floor bath. Ceiling fan in second bedroom and third bedroom. Lots of closets. Patio features ceiling fan on ground level.



Walk to trolley on H, Potomac metro, and/or Eastern Market. Stadium metro is 6 blocks away.

Pets require deposit(nonrefundable)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96457

Property Id 96457



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4651281)