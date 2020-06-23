All apartments in Washington
1410 N Carolina Ave NE

1410 North Carolina Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1410 North Carolina Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Sunny house Lincoln Park 2 b 3.5b pass thru den - Property Id: 96457

Listed with 2 bed and 3.5 bath with pass thru den , this sunny rowhouse has been painted and updated with granite counter tops and glass back splash , deck, and fenced parking off site. Inbounds for Maury. Hard wood floors. Ceramic tile exists in kitchen and bath. DECK ON ROOF

Exposed brick in master bedroom. 2.2 kilowatt solar panels reduce carbon foot print. Fireplace. NICE
MODERN stainless steel bed ( optional) with matching end table
A spiral staircase lead to spa shower with teak seating and an out door deck on 3rd level.
PARKING off street and behind the house: Two vehicles can fit with some maneuvering.
Utilities not included. General Air gas /electric AC but a dual split system for back bedroom and 3rd floor bath. Ceiling fan in second bedroom and third bedroom. Lots of closets. Patio features ceiling fan on ground level.

Walk to trolley on H, Potomac metro, and/or Eastern Market. Stadium metro is 6 blocks away.
Pets require deposit(nonrefundable)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96457
Property Id 96457

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4651281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

