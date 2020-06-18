Rent Calculator
1410 22ND STREET SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
1410 22ND STREET SE
1410 22nd Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1410 22nd Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 22ND STREET SE have any available units?
1410 22ND STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1410 22ND STREET SE have?
Some of 1410 22ND STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 1410 22ND STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1410 22ND STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 22ND STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1410 22ND STREET SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1410 22ND STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1410 22ND STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1410 22ND STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 22ND STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 22ND STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1410 22ND STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1410 22ND STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1410 22ND STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 22ND STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 22ND STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
