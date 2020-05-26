1410 11th St NW #4

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unit #4 Available 05/06/19 TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom, 1 bath for rent in Logan Circle!! Completely renovated new appliances, extra tall ceiling height, and rooftop balcony. Two metro stops within 5 minutes walk away! Conveniently located by shops, groceries, and restaurants!

Property highlights:

-Hardwoods throughout

-New Paint throughout

-All new appliances

-Energy efficient

-Corner unit with abundant natural light

-W/D in unit

-Off street garage parking available for an additional fee

- Skylights

- Decorative loft in the living area

-Exposed brick walls

-Working fireplace

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4869683)