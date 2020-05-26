All apartments in Washington
1410 11th St NW #4

1410 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1410 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit #4 Available 05/06/19 TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom, 1 bath for rent in Logan Circle!! Completely renovated new appliances, extra tall ceiling height, and rooftop balcony. Two metro stops within 5 minutes walk away! Conveniently located by shops, groceries, and restaurants!
Property highlights:
-Hardwoods throughout
-New Paint throughout
-All new appliances
-Energy efficient
-Corner unit with abundant natural light
-W/D in unit
-Off street garage parking available for an additional fee
- Skylights
- Decorative loft in the living area
-Exposed brick walls
-Working fireplace
AVAILABLE NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 11th St NW #4 have any available units?
1410 11th St NW #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 11th St NW #4 have?
Some of 1410 11th St NW #4's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 11th St NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1410 11th St NW #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 11th St NW #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1410 11th St NW #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1410 11th St NW #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1410 11th St NW #4 offers parking.
Does 1410 11th St NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 11th St NW #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 11th St NW #4 have a pool?
No, 1410 11th St NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1410 11th St NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 1410 11th St NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 11th St NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 11th St NW #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
