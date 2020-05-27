1409 G ST NE Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Perfect 1 Bedroom off H Street! Utilities included! - Perfectly perched off H Street, this sparkling condo features spacious living and stylish finishes, including hardwood floors throughout, large windows, and beautiful appliances. The layout includes a large living room, a spacious bedroom, and a gourmet kitchen! The kitchen is complete with wood cabinetry, beautiful backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range and hood. Cook up a storm while you entertain around the large island!



The generous bedroom is complete with large windows that have great natural light and a walk-in closet. The spa-like bathroom features quartz vanity with a pedestal sink, a full-sized tub, and lovely tiling. A combo washer/dryer in the unit completes this great space!



Take advantage of an easy walk to H Street. Choose from a number of local standby's (Granville Moore's, Sticky Rice, Smith Commons) or try a new spot -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Join a dance class at the community-run Atlas Performing Arts Center or catch a concert at Rock n Roll Hotel. Need to head elsewhere in the city? Catch the many bus lines that run just two blocks away or grab a bike at the Capitol Bikeshare station around the corner. You can also take advantage of the Street Car on H Street just one block away.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Pets welcome!



