All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1409 G ST NE Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1409 G ST NE Unit 4
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:06 PM

1409 G ST NE Unit 4

1409 G Street Northeast · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1409 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Perfect 1 Bedroom off H Street! Utilities included! - Perfectly perched off H Street, this sparkling condo features spacious living and stylish finishes, including hardwood floors throughout, large windows, and beautiful appliances. The layout includes a large living room, a spacious bedroom, and a gourmet kitchen! The kitchen is complete with wood cabinetry, beautiful backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range and hood. Cook up a storm while you entertain around the large island!

The generous bedroom is complete with large windows that have great natural light and a walk-in closet. The spa-like bathroom features quartz vanity with a pedestal sink, a full-sized tub, and lovely tiling. A combo washer/dryer in the unit completes this great space!

Take advantage of an easy walk to H Street. Choose from a number of local standby's (Granville Moore's, Sticky Rice, Smith Commons) or try a new spot -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Join a dance class at the community-run Atlas Performing Arts Center or catch a concert at Rock n Roll Hotel. Need to head elsewhere in the city? Catch the many bus lines that run just two blocks away or grab a bike at the Capitol Bikeshare station around the corner. You can also take advantage of the Street Car on H Street just one block away.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5226462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 have any available units?
1409 G ST NE Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 have?
Some of 1409 G ST NE Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1409 G ST NE Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 G ST NE Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1409 G ST NE Unit 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity