Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1409 30TH ST NW
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:38 AM

1409 30TH ST NW

1409 30th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1409 30th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
** DISCOVER THIS SIGNATURE 1875 TOWNHOUSE OFFERED AT AN INCREDIBLE VALUE! ** Welcome to this exceptional historic home that offers the ultimate in upscale urban living. Ideally located in Georgetown's East Village, this home has been meticulously renovated to the highest of standards while still maintaining the historic charm & character of the late 19th century. The owners engaged renowned local architect Barnes Vanze and top interior designer Jose Solis to create a home of true elegance and style. With over 3,300 SF of space on four levels and windows on 3 sides (east, south & west exposures), there is no lack of sun-filled and airy rooms. The first level was reconcieved to allow for a tailored gourmet kitchen with custom milled cabinetry and Gaggenau & Thermador appliances. The elegant dining room offers three sets of French doors that open onto a private & secluded side yard. The second level is where the truly grand quality of the home shines - a dramatic living room with French doors that provide tremendous light and that open onto a large, private patio with fountain. The master suite is exquisitely appointed and features a stunning marble bath with a custom-fitted double vanity and Waterworks fixtures. Four additional bedrooms, including one with an ensuite bath, offer plenty of space for the household as well as guests. Seize the opportunity to live in a sophisticated home that epitomizes Georgetown refinement. [Please note - an application has been received & is pending approval.]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 30TH ST NW have any available units?
1409 30TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 30TH ST NW have?
Some of 1409 30TH ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 30TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1409 30TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 30TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1409 30TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1409 30TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1409 30TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 1409 30TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 30TH ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 30TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 1409 30TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1409 30TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1409 30TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 30TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 30TH ST NW has units with dishwashers.

