1409 30TH ST NW

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

** DISCOVER THIS SIGNATURE 1875 TOWNHOUSE OFFERED AT AN INCREDIBLE VALUE! ** Welcome to this exceptional historic home that offers the ultimate in upscale urban living. Ideally located in Georgetown's East Village, this home has been meticulously renovated to the highest of standards while still maintaining the historic charm & character of the late 19th century. The owners engaged renowned local architect Barnes Vanze and top interior designer Jose Solis to create a home of true elegance and style. With over 3,300 SF of space on four levels and windows on 3 sides (east, south & west exposures), there is no lack of sun-filled and airy rooms. The first level was reconcieved to allow for a tailored gourmet kitchen with custom milled cabinetry and Gaggenau & Thermador appliances. The elegant dining room offers three sets of French doors that open onto a private & secluded side yard. The second level is where the truly grand quality of the home shines - a dramatic living room with French doors that provide tremendous light and that open onto a large, private patio with fountain. The master suite is exquisitely appointed and features a stunning marble bath with a custom-fitted double vanity and Waterworks fixtures. Four additional bedrooms, including one with an ensuite bath, offer plenty of space for the household as well as guests. Seize the opportunity to live in a sophisticated home that epitomizes Georgetown refinement. [Please note - an application has been received & is pending approval.]