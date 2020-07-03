All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 North East York Avenue North

1401 New York Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
There's nothing in DC like Hecht Warehouse's loft style apartments. Polished concrete floors meet subway-tiled bathrooms. Stylish kitchens with stainless steel appliances compliment exposed brick and glass block walls. Open spaces beckon for small gatherings. These are homes with a palpable sense of history thoughtfully redesigned for modern comfort.While the building may be vintage, its amenities are anything but. The Hecht Warehouse is built for people unwilling to sit around and collect dust. It's built for the social, the active, the makers and the doers. This is a home where there are no strangersonly friends you haven't met yet.Welcome to Hecht Warehouse and the new Ivy City, where you can dine in, go out, shop around, and sleep in the next day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 North East York Avenue North have any available units?
1401 North East York Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1401 North East York Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1401 North East York Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 North East York Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 North East York Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1401 North East York Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1401 North East York Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1401 North East York Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 North East York Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 North East York Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1401 North East York Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1401 North East York Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1401 North East York Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 North East York Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 North East York Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 North East York Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 North East York Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

