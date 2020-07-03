1401 North East York Avenue North

Amenities

There's nothing in DC like Hecht Warehouse's loft style apartments. Polished concrete floors meet subway-tiled bathrooms. Stylish kitchens with stainless steel appliances compliment exposed brick and glass block walls. Open spaces beckon for small gatherings. These are homes with a palpable sense of history thoughtfully redesigned for modern comfort.While the building may be vintage, its amenities are anything but. The Hecht Warehouse is built for people unwilling to sit around and collect dust. It's built for the social, the active, the makers and the doers. This is a home where there are no strangersonly friends you haven't met yet.Welcome to Hecht Warehouse and the new Ivy City, where you can dine in, go out, shop around, and sleep in the next day.