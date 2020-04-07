140 R Street Northeast

Amenities
This 4 bedroom masterpiece in Eckington could be the home of your dreams. Cavernous ceilings, hardwood floors, new appliances and countertops, a fenced-in backyard, and tons of natural light are just a few of the stand-out features of this townhouse. Schedule a showing today, this unit will not be available long! No smoking. No pets. Available 10/1/19
Rental Requirements
* All intended occupants 18 or older must submit an application
* Application Fee: $45 per applicant
* Minimum Credit Score: 625
* Clean background check
* No prior evictions
* Good rental history
* No late payments in the last 6 months
* Income requirement of 2.5 x monthly rent ($135,000 gross annual income)
Contact us to schedule a showing.