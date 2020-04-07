140 R Street Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This 4 bedroom masterpiece in Eckington could be the home of your dreams. Cavernous ceilings, hardwood floors, new appliances and countertops, a fenced-in backyard, and tons of natural light are just a few of the stand-out features of this townhouse. Schedule a showing today, this unit will not be available long! No smoking. No pets. Available 10/1/19



Rental Requirements



* All intended occupants 18 or older must submit an application

* Application Fee: $45 per applicant

* Minimum Credit Score: 625

* Clean background check

* No prior evictions

* Good rental history

* No late payments in the last 6 months

* Income requirement of 2.5 x monthly rent ($135,000 gross annual income)

Contact us to schedule a showing.