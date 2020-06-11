All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:25 PM

1390 V Street NW

1390 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1390 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Luxury 1BD/1BA apartment available now on the desirable 14th Street Corridor!! Located inside The Langston Lofts, this stellar apartment boasts beautiful hardwood floors, walk in closet, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, and huge windows that let in tons of natural sunlight. Luxury kitchen with granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Relax on your private balcony, or invite some friends over and enjoy the community rooftop terrace.

99 Walk Score - Walker's Paradise!! Only 1 block away from the U Street Metro Station. Steps from countless restaurants, shops, and nightlife spots at the U Street Corridor, this location is perfect if you're looking for your own oasis near the center of the action.

Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $100 move-in/move-out fees and $100 refundable move-in deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 V Street NW have any available units?
1390 V Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 V Street NW have?
Some of 1390 V Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 V Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1390 V Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 V Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 V Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1390 V Street NW offer parking?
No, 1390 V Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1390 V Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 V Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 V Street NW have a pool?
No, 1390 V Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1390 V Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1390 V Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 V Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 V Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

