1390 V Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Luxury 1BD/1BA apartment available now on the desirable 14th Street Corridor!! Located inside The Langston Lofts, this stellar apartment boasts beautiful hardwood floors, walk in closet, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, and huge windows that let in tons of natural sunlight. Luxury kitchen with granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Relax on your private balcony, or invite some friends over and enjoy the community rooftop terrace.



99 Walk Score - Walker's Paradise!! Only 1 block away from the U Street Metro Station. Steps from countless restaurants, shops, and nightlife spots at the U Street Corridor, this location is perfect if you're looking for your own oasis near the center of the action.



Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $100 move-in/move-out fees and $100 refundable move-in deposit.



Amenities: Private Balcony, Central A/C, In-unit laundry