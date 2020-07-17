1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking

Spacious 2 Bed/ 2 Bath in the Heart of Columbia Heights with parking! - This bright and spacious two bedrooms/two bathroom unit is located in Columbia Heights. A block away from the metro and various restaurants and stores are walking distance. The building features a stunning rooftop patio, courtyard, and beautiful views of the neighborhood.



Take a Youtube Video tour- https://youtu.be/w7x8kLf6m40



The unit features a dishwasher, washer and dryer, air conditioning, and one private parking space. Hardwood floors. Tons of storage space in common areas and bedrooms, including multiple walk-in closets.



The application fee is $77 per person, non-refundable $150 move-in fee, and a $500 move-in deposit. Electricity is a tenant's responsibility. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO Credit score of at least 650.



Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and safe tours. (202) 338-0500



Unit is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. www.ChatelRealEstate.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2275983)