Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613

1390 Kenyon Street Northwest · (202) 745-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1390 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 · Avail. now

$2,958

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Spacious 2 Bed/ 2 Bath in the Heart of Columbia Heights with parking! - This bright and spacious two bedrooms/two bathroom unit is located in Columbia Heights. A block away from the metro and various restaurants and stores are walking distance. The building features a stunning rooftop patio, courtyard, and beautiful views of the neighborhood.

Take a Youtube Video tour- https://youtu.be/w7x8kLf6m40

The unit features a dishwasher, washer and dryer, air conditioning, and one private parking space. Hardwood floors. Tons of storage space in common areas and bedrooms, including multiple walk-in closets.

The application fee is $77 per person, non-refundable $150 move-in fee, and a $500 move-in deposit. Electricity is a tenant's responsibility. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO Credit score of at least 650.

Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and safe tours. (202) 338-0500

Unit is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. www.ChatelRealEstate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2275983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 have any available units?
1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 has a unit available for $2,958 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 have?
Some of 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 pet-friendly?
No, 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 offer parking?
Yes, 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 offers parking.
Does 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 have a pool?
No, 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 have accessible units?
No, 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 Kenyon Street, NW #613 has units with dishwashers.

