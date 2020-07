Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant Brick/Stucco English Tudor with front porch. New kitchen, master bath, main floor and lower level powder rooms. Second-floor sunroom with new windows and heating. Wonderful house with new central air and 2 screen porches for summer. Flooded with light from windows surrounding 3 sides. Ready to move in. Vouchers welcome. Landlord desires credit score of 700 or above.