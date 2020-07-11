1357 MORRIS ROAD SE

Amenities
Gorgeous three level Townhome in Anacostia. Home boast four bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded lighting. Rear off-street parking completes this amazing opportunity. Walking distance to Anacostia Metro Station, Starbucks, Busboy and Poets. 10 minute drive to Joint Base Anacostia, Homeland Defense,, National Harbour, MGM Grand Casino, Tango Outlets, and Downtown DC.