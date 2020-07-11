All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:31 PM

1357 MORRIS ROAD SE

1357 Morris Road Southeast · (202) 742-7290
Location

1357 Morris Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous three level Townhome in Anacostia. Home boast four bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded lighting. Rear off-street parking completes this amazing opportunity. Walking distance to Anacostia Metro Station, Starbucks, Busboy and Poets. 10 minute drive to Joint Base Anacostia, Homeland Defense,, National Harbour, MGM Grand Casino, Tango Outlets, and Downtown DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE have any available units?
1357 MORRIS ROAD SE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE have?
Some of 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
1357 MORRIS ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE offer parking?
Yes, 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE offers parking.
Does 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 MORRIS ROAD SE has units with dishwashers.
