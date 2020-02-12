All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926

1355 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1355 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
NO Security Deposit - NO Annual Amenity Fee

The Drake apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling. The complementing building amenities round out a truly unique, holistic living experience.

Underground parking available-$250 per month

Twelve-month lease term
The Drake is a smoke-free community
Sorry, no pets

Amenities

Red oak floors
In unit washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Custom cabinets and closets
Rooftop deck
Fitness Center
Resident lounge
Business Center
Conference room
Private dining room
Personal storage bins and bike storage (no charge)
Front desk services
On-site Management
24 hour emergency services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 have any available units?
1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 have?
Some of 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 currently offering any rent specials?
1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 pet-friendly?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 offer parking?
Yes, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 offers parking.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 have a pool?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 does not have a pool.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 have accessible units?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926 does not have units with dishwashers.

