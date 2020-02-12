1355 17th St Nw Unit: 926

Amenities

NO Security Deposit - NO Annual Amenity Fee



The Drake apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling. The complementing building amenities round out a truly unique, holistic living experience.



Underground parking available-$250 per month



Twelve-month lease term

The Drake is a smoke-free community

Sorry, no pets



Red oak floors

In unit washer/dryer

Stainless steel appliances

Custom cabinets and closets

Rooftop deck

Fitness Center

Resident lounge

Business Center

Conference room

Private dining room

Personal storage bins and bike storage (no charge)

Front desk services

On-site Management

24 hour emergency services