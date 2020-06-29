1354 Euclid St NW 203B

Amenities
Unit 203B Available 04/06/20 Modern 1BR Apt in Columbia Heights - Property Id: 229271
Modern open floor plan. 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo with PRIVATE STORAGE UNIT, just 1 block off 14th Street NW.
* Brazilian hardwood floors throughout
* New stainless steel appliances
* New granite counter tops & cabinets
* New stove & built-in microwave
* New washer & dryer inside the condo
* 1 large bedroom (includes on-suite master bath and 2 full closets)
* Jacuzzi jet tubs in bathroom!!
* Private balcony off the living room
* Private in-building STORAGE UNIT INCLUDED!!!
* Fitness center/gym includes treadmill, elliptical, bench press, free weights, cable TV, etc.
* Roof-top deck, including tables, chairs, couches, and umbrellas
* Bike storage in building
Available for move-in as early as April 6.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229271
(RLNE5586873)