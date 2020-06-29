1354 Euclid St NW 203B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym bike storage

Unit 203B Available 04/06/20 Modern 1BR Apt in Columbia Heights - Property Id: 229271



Modern open floor plan. 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo with PRIVATE STORAGE UNIT, just 1 block off 14th Street NW.



* Brazilian hardwood floors throughout

* New stainless steel appliances

* New granite counter tops & cabinets

* New stove & built-in microwave

* New washer & dryer inside the condo

* 1 large bedroom (includes on-suite master bath and 2 full closets)

* Jacuzzi jet tubs in bathroom!!

* Private balcony off the living room

* Private in-building STORAGE UNIT INCLUDED!!!

* Fitness center/gym includes treadmill, elliptical, bench press, free weights, cable TV, etc.

* Roof-top deck, including tables, chairs, couches, and umbrellas

* Bike storage in building



Available for move-in as early as April 6.

