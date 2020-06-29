All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1354 Euclid St NW 203B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1354 Euclid St NW 203B
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

1354 Euclid St NW 203B

1354 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1354 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bike storage
Unit 203B Available 04/06/20 Modern 1BR Apt in Columbia Heights - Property Id: 229271

Modern open floor plan. 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo with PRIVATE STORAGE UNIT, just 1 block off 14th Street NW.

* Brazilian hardwood floors throughout
* New stainless steel appliances
* New granite counter tops & cabinets
* New stove & built-in microwave
* New washer & dryer inside the condo
* 1 large bedroom (includes on-suite master bath and 2 full closets)
* Jacuzzi jet tubs in bathroom!!
* Private balcony off the living room
* Private in-building STORAGE UNIT INCLUDED!!!
* Fitness center/gym includes treadmill, elliptical, bench press, free weights, cable TV, etc.
* Roof-top deck, including tables, chairs, couches, and umbrellas
* Bike storage in building

Available for move-in as early as April 6.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229271
Property Id 229271

(RLNE5586873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 Euclid St NW 203B have any available units?
1354 Euclid St NW 203B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1354 Euclid St NW 203B have?
Some of 1354 Euclid St NW 203B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 Euclid St NW 203B currently offering any rent specials?
1354 Euclid St NW 203B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 Euclid St NW 203B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1354 Euclid St NW 203B is pet friendly.
Does 1354 Euclid St NW 203B offer parking?
No, 1354 Euclid St NW 203B does not offer parking.
Does 1354 Euclid St NW 203B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1354 Euclid St NW 203B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 Euclid St NW 203B have a pool?
No, 1354 Euclid St NW 203B does not have a pool.
Does 1354 Euclid St NW 203B have accessible units?
No, 1354 Euclid St NW 203B does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 Euclid St NW 203B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1354 Euclid St NW 203B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University