All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1353 Adams St NE Unit 1
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1353 Adams St NE Unit 1

1353 Adams St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brentwood - Langdon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1353 Adams St NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom in Brentwood! - This lovely condo is your perfect next Nest! Enter the unit to find a spacious open living room and enough space for a separate dining area with gleaming hardwood floors that continue throughout. The chef's inspired kitchen overlooks the modern living area and features stainless steel appliances, a gas range, ample counter space and deep cherry wood cabinets, providing you with all the necessities to create endless culinary possibilities!

Head down the hallway to find two spacious bedrooms both with great closet space and large windows for plenty of natural light. The full bathroom is spacious and there is an in-unit washer/dryer. Tons of closet space round out this condo! Continue out the back of the property to a shared patio space.

In a convenient location, this condo is a short walk from Giant, Home Depot, and the shopping of Rhode Island Row. Brentwood Rec Center and Langdon Park (and dog park!) are also nearby. Rhode Island Metro is also a short walk away. Buses abound down Rhode Island Ave and make both going across town and up towards Maryland a cinch. You'll love being near great places to drink and dine like Menomale, Right Proper, Dew Drop Inn, and The Public Option.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5524926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 have any available units?
1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 have?
Some of 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Adams St NE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rockford Apartments
1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University