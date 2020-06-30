1353 Adams St NE Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom in Brentwood! - This lovely condo is your perfect next Nest! Enter the unit to find a spacious open living room and enough space for a separate dining area with gleaming hardwood floors that continue throughout. The chef's inspired kitchen overlooks the modern living area and features stainless steel appliances, a gas range, ample counter space and deep cherry wood cabinets, providing you with all the necessities to create endless culinary possibilities!



Head down the hallway to find two spacious bedrooms both with great closet space and large windows for plenty of natural light. The full bathroom is spacious and there is an in-unit washer/dryer. Tons of closet space round out this condo! Continue out the back of the property to a shared patio space.



In a convenient location, this condo is a short walk from Giant, Home Depot, and the shopping of Rhode Island Row. Brentwood Rec Center and Langdon Park (and dog park!) are also nearby. Rhode Island Metro is also a short walk away. Buses abound down Rhode Island Ave and make both going across town and up towards Maryland a cinch. You'll love being near great places to drink and dine like Menomale, Right Proper, Dew Drop Inn, and The Public Option.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5524926)