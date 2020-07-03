1352 QUINCY STREET NW

Amenities

Picture Perfect, A 10+!Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bathroom end unit in a boutique row house condo building with 10 ft ceilings offers spacious city living with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous floor to ceiling windows provide an abundance of natural light on three exposures with custom cordless blinds (still under warranty). Plenty of storage with tailor designed "Elfa" closet systems in the bedrooms, pantry, linen closet, and hall closet with an extra storage room under the stairs exclusive to this unit. Side door with keyless entry offers direct access to a private balcony, small yard and dedicated parking space. Nest thermostat allows for energy monitoring and savings. Walking distance to two metro stops, two dog parks, two grocery stores, Amazing U street, 14th street and Columbia heights corridors for your dinning , happy hour and night club entertainments. And all the amenities of Columbia Heights and Pet worth. Perfect urban dwelling!! Did I forget this unit is Gorgeous with every thing new and also comes with 75 in TV already installed.