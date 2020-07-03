All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1352 QUINCY STREET NW

1352 Quincy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Picture Perfect, A 10+!Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bathroom end unit in a boutique row house condo building with 10 ft ceilings offers spacious city living with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous floor to ceiling windows provide an abundance of natural light on three exposures with custom cordless blinds (still under warranty). Plenty of storage with tailor designed "Elfa" closet systems in the bedrooms, pantry, linen closet, and hall closet with an extra storage room under the stairs exclusive to this unit. Side door with keyless entry offers direct access to a private balcony, small yard and dedicated parking space. Nest thermostat allows for energy monitoring and savings. Walking distance to two metro stops, two dog parks, two grocery stores, Amazing U street, 14th street and Columbia heights corridors for your dinning , happy hour and night club entertainments. And all the amenities of Columbia Heights and Pet worth. Perfect urban dwelling!! Did I forget this unit is Gorgeous with every thing new and also comes with 75 in TV already installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 QUINCY STREET NW have any available units?
1352 QUINCY STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 QUINCY STREET NW have?
Some of 1352 QUINCY STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 QUINCY STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1352 QUINCY STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 QUINCY STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 QUINCY STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1352 QUINCY STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1352 QUINCY STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1352 QUINCY STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1352 QUINCY STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 QUINCY STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1352 QUINCY STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1352 QUINCY STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1352 QUINCY STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 QUINCY STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 QUINCY STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

