1351 Riggs St NW

Location Location Location!! Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath townhome located on a quiet street one block from 14th St and just a five minute walk to the U ST Metro Stop! The home is walking distance to all the amazing restaurants, shops and nightlife on 14th St, Logan Circle and U St! Prime location! Off Street parking available



Property Highlights:

- 5 BR

- 2 bath

- Multi Level

- 1 bedroom in finished basement

- 2 bedrooms on second floor

- 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor

- Gas cooking

- White appliances

- Finished basement

- Carpet throughout home

- Fenced backyard

- Off street parking

- W/D in home

- Central AC

- Pets allowed $500 deposit and $50 pet rent



AVAILABLE NOW!



(RLNE5093120)