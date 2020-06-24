All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1351 Riggs St NW
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

1351 Riggs St NW

1351 Riggs Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Riggs Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location Location Location!! Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath townhome located on a quiet street one block from 14th St and just a five minute walk to the U ST Metro Stop! The home is walking distance to all the amazing restaurants, shops and nightlife on 14th St, Logan Circle and U St! Prime location! Off Street parking available

Property Highlights:
- 5 BR
- 2 bath
- Multi Level
- 1 bedroom in finished basement
- 2 bedrooms on second floor
- 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor
- Gas cooking
- White appliances
- Finished basement
- Carpet throughout home
- Fenced backyard
- Off street parking
- W/D in home
- Central AC
- Pets allowed $500 deposit and $50 pet rent

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5093120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Riggs St NW have any available units?
1351 Riggs St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Riggs St NW have?
Some of 1351 Riggs St NW's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Riggs St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Riggs St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Riggs St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 Riggs St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1351 Riggs St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Riggs St NW offers parking.
Does 1351 Riggs St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Riggs St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Riggs St NW have a pool?
No, 1351 Riggs St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Riggs St NW have accessible units?
No, 1351 Riggs St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Riggs St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 Riggs St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
