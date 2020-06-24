1351 Riggs St NW

Amenities
Location Location Location!! Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath townhome located on a quiet street one block from 14th St and just a five minute walk to the U ST Metro Stop! The home is walking distance to all the amazing restaurants, shops and nightlife on 14th St, Logan Circle and U St! Prime location! Off Street parking available
Property Highlights:
- 5 BR
- 2 bath
- Multi Level
- 1 bedroom in finished basement
- 2 bedrooms on second floor
- 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor
- Gas cooking
- White appliances
- Finished basement
- Carpet throughout home
- Fenced backyard
- Off street parking
- W/D in home
- Central AC
- Pets allowed $500 deposit and $50 pet rent
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE5093120)