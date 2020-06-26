All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

1350 KENYON STREET NW

1350 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Live in the heart of Columbia Heights. It doesn't get more convenient than this two-bedroom unit in a small condo building one block from the Metro (Yellow/Green). Both bedrooms can accommodate queen size beds. Includes a large private patio. 99 Walk and Bike Scores - near shopping, restaurants, and farmer's market. Quick walk to Bad Saint, Mi Cuba Cafe, Wonderland, El Chucho, Thip Khao, Room 11, and so much more. One on-site parking space available for additional $250/mo. Pets case by case at owner's discretion. Available July 1. Please allow at least 24 hours notice for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 KENYON STREET NW have any available units?
1350 KENYON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 KENYON STREET NW have?
Some of 1350 KENYON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 KENYON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1350 KENYON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 KENYON STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 KENYON STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1350 KENYON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1350 KENYON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1350 KENYON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 KENYON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 KENYON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1350 KENYON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1350 KENYON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1350 KENYON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 KENYON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 KENYON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
