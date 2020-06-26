1350 KENYON STREET NW

Amenities

Live in the heart of Columbia Heights. It doesn't get more convenient than this two-bedroom unit in a small condo building one block from the Metro (Yellow/Green). Both bedrooms can accommodate queen size beds. Includes a large private patio. 99 Walk and Bike Scores - near shopping, restaurants, and farmer's market. Quick walk to Bad Saint, Mi Cuba Cafe, Wonderland, El Chucho, Thip Khao, Room 11, and so much more. One on-site parking space available for additional $250/mo. Pets case by case at owner's discretion. Available July 1. Please allow at least 24 hours notice for showings.