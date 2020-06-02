All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1350 Florida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1350 Florida Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1350 Florida Avenue

1350 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1350 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,590* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,890/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this exquisite one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped U Street home with stunning views over the city. (ID #WDC162)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground rental is located at the heart of the historical U Street Corridor, the center of DC nightlife and culture. This neighborhood, long known for its role in jazz music and as an epicenter of the Civil Rights Movement, is home to easy going professionals seeking a true urban lifestyle. Just around the corner from the Blueground apartment lies 14th Street, home to some of DCs best restaurants, music venues and stylish boutiques. Take advantage of the burgeoning DC food scene by enjoying dinner at the many Michelin-approved restaurants and local dives, or grab drinks at the creative cocktail bars dotting this neighborhood. At the intersection of two of the most vibrant streets in DC, this location offers an experience for everyone.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Florida Avenue have any available units?
1350 Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Florida Avenue have?
Some of 1350 Florida Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Florida Avenue offers parking.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Florida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 1350 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1350 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University