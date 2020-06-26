All apartments in Washington
1346 Somerset Place Northwest

Location

1346 Somerset Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this huge 5 bedroom detached house in Brightwood! This beautiful 5-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house is flooded with natural light and was recently renovated. Laid out over four floors, this house has hardwood floors on the first floor and carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen in completely updated with beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining area just off the kitchen which makes the space perfect for both meal prep and entertaining. All three bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated. The house also has laundry in unit. There is one off-street parking space and a massive backyard.

This house is in an excellent location! It's one block to 14th St where you can catch a bus to the metro. It's just an 8 minute stroll to Fort Stevens Recreation Center and a 11 minute walk to Walmart. There is a Safeway .4 miles from the house.

Details:
Rent - $4,000
Security Deposit - $4,000
Utilities - Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, electric, gas and cable/internet)
Lease term - 12 months
Available - July 1st
Pets - Sorry, no pets
Parking - 1 space included (garage) and street parking is easy
Renters insurance is required
Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenidos

Rental Requirements:
$45 per adult application fee
$140,000 combined income
650 credit score with no late payments within the last three years. Only payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.
Positive Rental History
All tenants/occupants subject to criminal background check
This house is a 4 bedroom with a very large finished attic (possible 5th room).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Somerset Place Northwest have any available units?
1346 Somerset Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 Somerset Place Northwest have?
Some of 1346 Somerset Place Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 Somerset Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Somerset Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Somerset Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 Somerset Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1346 Somerset Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1346 Somerset Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 1346 Somerset Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 Somerset Place Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Somerset Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 1346 Somerset Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Somerset Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1346 Somerset Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Somerset Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 Somerset Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
