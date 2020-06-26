1346 Somerset Place Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Don't miss out on this huge 5 bedroom detached house in Brightwood! This beautiful 5-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house is flooded with natural light and was recently renovated. Laid out over four floors, this house has hardwood floors on the first floor and carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen in completely updated with beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining area just off the kitchen which makes the space perfect for both meal prep and entertaining. All three bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated. The house also has laundry in unit. There is one off-street parking space and a massive backyard.



This house is in an excellent location! It's one block to 14th St where you can catch a bus to the metro. It's just an 8 minute stroll to Fort Stevens Recreation Center and a 11 minute walk to Walmart. There is a Safeway .4 miles from the house.



Details:

Rent - $4,000

Security Deposit - $4,000

Utilities - Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, electric, gas and cable/internet)

Lease term - 12 months

Available - July 1st

Pets - Sorry, no pets

Parking - 1 space included (garage) and street parking is easy

Renters insurance is required

Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenidos



Rental Requirements:

$45 per adult application fee

$140,000 combined income

650 credit score with no late payments within the last three years. Only payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.

Positive Rental History

All tenants/occupants subject to criminal background check

This house is a 4 bedroom with a very large finished attic (possible 5th room).