Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

This cozy home has the best of both worlds: live in historic Capitol Hill and experience modern amenities. The sunny living room features cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan leading to the dining room. Plenty of table space in the renovated kitchen to enjoy meals with friends and family. This house also features a second floor full size laundry, a beautiful roof deck with a grill and a two car garage with ample storage.