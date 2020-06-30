1340 Q Street Northwest

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo is beautifully finished and located at the center of everything! The wood floors, high ceilings, and huge windows provide a cool & classic setting that you will love to call home. Open floor plan has plenty of space to entertain friends by the fireplace. The living area is large, bright and spacious enough to fit a dining space and a lounge area. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and modern stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are large with plenty of storage space and one with an en-suite bathroom! Washer & Dryer are also in unit.



Location can't be beat. Located in the heart of the Logan Circle neighborhood with a Walk Score of 91, it is just steps away from all that the area has to offer: Whole Foods, Vida Fitness, and an ever-growing array of restaurants and bars. With a short walk to to DuPont Circle, McPherson Square, and U Street Metro Stations and many buses within blocks (including Circulator, 52, 53, 54, G2, S1, S2, and S4), commuting couldn’t be easier.



Currently offering $500 OFF 1st Month!



Pet friendly on a case by case basis.



