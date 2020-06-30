All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1340 Q Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1340 Q Street Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1340 Q Street Northwest

1340 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1340 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo is beautifully finished and located at the center of everything! The wood floors, high ceilings, and huge windows provide a cool & classic setting that you will love to call home. Open floor plan has plenty of space to entertain friends by the fireplace. The living area is large, bright and spacious enough to fit a dining space and a lounge area. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and modern stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are large with plenty of storage space and one with an en-suite bathroom! Washer & Dryer are also in unit.

Location can't be beat. Located in the heart of the Logan Circle neighborhood with a Walk Score of 91, it is just steps away from all that the area has to offer: Whole Foods, Vida Fitness, and an ever-growing array of restaurants and bars. With a short walk to to DuPont Circle, McPherson Square, and U Street Metro Stations and many buses within blocks (including Circulator, 52, 53, 54, G2, S1, S2, and S4), commuting couldn’t be easier.

Currently offering $500 OFF 1st Month!

Pet friendly on a case by case basis.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Q Street Northwest have any available units?
1340 Q Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 Q Street Northwest have?
Some of 1340 Q Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Q Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Q Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Q Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 Q Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1340 Q Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1340 Q Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1340 Q Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 Q Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Q Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1340 Q Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Q Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1340 Q Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Q Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Q Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University