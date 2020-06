Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Capitol Hill with garage parking! Updated kitchen, wet bar, and wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors, two decks, and central AC and heat. Located close to both the Potomac Ave and Eastern Market Metro stops. Just a short walk to shopping, including Harris Teeter and the shops at Navy Yard & Eastern Market.