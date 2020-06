Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom townhome is in move in condition and is available immediately! Close to Brookland Metro, 12th Street NE shopping/restaurants and colleges/universities. Upper levels only (basement not included). Monthly rent includes utilities. The owner is willing to negotiate terms of the lease. House does not qualify for DC Housing Voucher. Owner occupies the basement apartment.