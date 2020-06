Amenities

Beautiful fully-renovated two-story TOWNHOUSE for rent in GeorgetownFULLY FURNISHED50" Flatscreen2 Queen BedsNear the intersection of Dumbarton St. and 29th St.In a quiet section of Georgetown's coveted East VillagePrivate granite and flagstone patio for BBQ/parties in backyard of townhouse!Brand new kitchen with Granite countertops and stainless steel gas stoveNew Fisher & Paykel refrigeratorWasher and dryer9 blocks to Dupont Circle METRO on the Red LineNew gas furnace and central A/CHardwood floors throughout second floorNew full bathroom with hand-placed shower tilesLots of charm, including exposed brick wallsPlenty of on-street parkingWalking distance to downtown's West EndNear Georgetown University and George Washington UniversityTenant pays Gas directly and a fixed fee of $147 monthly for Water/Sewer and Electric