All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1332 BELMONT STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1332 BELMONT STREET NW
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

1332 BELMONT STREET NW

1332 Belmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1332 Belmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Two-level, modern condo in pedestrian-friendly Columbia Heights boasts hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, a gas fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, and a den to work from home. A balcony among the treetops is a perfect spot to relax with a glass of wine. Sun filters through huge windows across the open floor plan. The open kitchen boasts granite, stainless steel and an L-shaped breakfast bar. The spacious owner~s bedroom features an en-suite bath and beautiful picture windows. Nearby you can stroll through the Meridian Hill Park, shop at Trader Joe~s and enjoy the restaurants and nightlife of U Street and Logan Circle. The metro is 4 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 BELMONT STREET NW have any available units?
1332 BELMONT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 BELMONT STREET NW have?
Some of 1332 BELMONT STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 BELMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1332 BELMONT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 BELMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1332 BELMONT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1332 BELMONT STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1332 BELMONT STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1332 BELMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 BELMONT STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 BELMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1332 BELMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1332 BELMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1332 BELMONT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 BELMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 BELMONT STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University