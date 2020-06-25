1332 BELMONT STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Two-level, modern condo in pedestrian-friendly Columbia Heights boasts hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, a gas fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, and a den to work from home. A balcony among the treetops is a perfect spot to relax with a glass of wine. Sun filters through huge windows across the open floor plan. The open kitchen boasts granite, stainless steel and an L-shaped breakfast bar. The spacious owner~s bedroom features an en-suite bath and beautiful picture windows. Nearby you can stroll through the Meridian Hill Park, shop at Trader Joe~s and enjoy the restaurants and nightlife of U Street and Logan Circle. The metro is 4 blocks away.