Washington, DC
1332 15TH ST NW #44
Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:45 AM

1332 15TH ST NW #44

1332 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1332 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Fantastic Location right between Logan Circle & Dupont Circle! Excellent Walk Score of 97, and close to three metros. Newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath rental unit on the top floor of elegant building. Warm hardwood floors, a bathroom updated with contemporary tiles & fixtures, and a gorgeous open kitchen with glistening granite barstool-ready counter give this apartment wonderful cache`. A generously sized bedroom and the full-sized front-loading washer & dryer makes life living here easy. One dedicated off-site parking space is also included with the rent. Central A/C can~t be beat in summer! The Barclay North is loaded with Old World Charm, and you will love the gorgeous grand staircase that curves through the center of this walk-up building. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis up to 40 lbs. One block to the P St Whole Foods, 2 blocks to 14th Street, close to metro, shops, clubs, restaurants, Studio Theater and more. This unit is a stunner! $55 application fee/$250 pet deposit/ $2500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 15TH ST NW #44 have any available units?
1332 15TH ST NW #44 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 15TH ST NW #44 have?
Some of 1332 15TH ST NW #44's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 15TH ST NW #44 currently offering any rent specials?
1332 15TH ST NW #44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 15TH ST NW #44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 15TH ST NW #44 is pet friendly.
Does 1332 15TH ST NW #44 offer parking?
Yes, 1332 15TH ST NW #44 offers parking.
Does 1332 15TH ST NW #44 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 15TH ST NW #44 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 15TH ST NW #44 have a pool?
No, 1332 15TH ST NW #44 does not have a pool.
Does 1332 15TH ST NW #44 have accessible units?
No, 1332 15TH ST NW #44 does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 15TH ST NW #44 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 15TH ST NW #44 has units with dishwashers.

