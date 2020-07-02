1332 15TH ST NW #44

Amenities

Fantastic Location right between Logan Circle & Dupont Circle! Excellent Walk Score of 97, and close to three metros. Newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath rental unit on the top floor of elegant building. Warm hardwood floors, a bathroom updated with contemporary tiles & fixtures, and a gorgeous open kitchen with glistening granite barstool-ready counter give this apartment wonderful cache`. A generously sized bedroom and the full-sized front-loading washer & dryer makes life living here easy. One dedicated off-site parking space is also included with the rent. Central A/C can~t be beat in summer! The Barclay North is loaded with Old World Charm, and you will love the gorgeous grand staircase that curves through the center of this walk-up building. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis up to 40 lbs. One block to the P St Whole Foods, 2 blocks to 14th Street, close to metro, shops, clubs, restaurants, Studio Theater and more. This unit is a stunner! $55 application fee/$250 pet deposit/ $2500 security deposit.