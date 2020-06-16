All apartments in Washington
1330 Downing Place 4
1330 Downing Place 4

1330 Downing Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Downing Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Union Market Apartment! - Property Id: 84255

FULLY RENOVATED
Has a contemporary feel with all the modern amenities one will need.
680 SF |1 bedroom | 1 bath | central heating and cooling | washer & dryer in unit |cable ready Kitchen: microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, dish washer, cabinetry & pantry
Bathroom: spacious, bath or shower
Living room & Kitchen: hardwood flooring | Bedroom: carpet | Bathroom: ceramic tile
Building: Great neighbors! secured entry, security cameras on outside premises, 24hr fire and smoke monitoring.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84255
Property Id 84255

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4482674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Downing Place 4 have any available units?
1330 Downing Place 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Downing Place 4 have?
Some of 1330 Downing Place 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Downing Place 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Downing Place 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Downing Place 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Downing Place 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1330 Downing Place 4 offer parking?
No, 1330 Downing Place 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1330 Downing Place 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Downing Place 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Downing Place 4 have a pool?
No, 1330 Downing Place 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Downing Place 4 have accessible units?
No, 1330 Downing Place 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Downing Place 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Downing Place 4 has units with dishwashers.
