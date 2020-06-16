1330 Downing Place 4

Amenities
Great Union Market Apartment! - Property Id: 84255
FULLY RENOVATED
Has a contemporary feel with all the modern amenities one will need.
680 SF |1 bedroom | 1 bath | central heating and cooling | washer & dryer in unit |cable ready Kitchen: microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, dish washer, cabinetry & pantry
Bathroom: spacious, bath or shower
Living room & Kitchen: hardwood flooring | Bedroom: carpet | Bathroom: ceramic tile
Building: Great neighbors! secured entry, security cameras on outside premises, 24hr fire and smoke monitoring.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84255
Property Id 84255
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4482674)