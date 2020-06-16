1330 Downing Place 4

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated

Great Union Market Apartment!



FULLY RENOVATED

Has a contemporary feel with all the modern amenities one will need.

680 SF |1 bedroom | 1 bath | central heating and cooling | washer & dryer in unit |cable ready Kitchen: microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, dish washer, cabinetry & pantry

Bathroom: spacious, bath or shower

Living room & Kitchen: hardwood flooring | Bedroom: carpet | Bathroom: ceramic tile

Building: Great neighbors! secured entry, security cameras on outside premises, 24hr fire and smoke monitoring.

Property Id 84255



No Pets Allowed



