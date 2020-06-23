Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1330 28TH STREET SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1330 28TH STREET SE
1330 28th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1330 28th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean one bedroom one bath first floor unit ready for immediate occupancy. Tenant responsible for cooking gas and electric only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1330 28TH STREET SE have any available units?
1330 28TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1330 28TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1330 28TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 28TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1330 28TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1330 28TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1330 28TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1330 28TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 28TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 28TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1330 28TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1330 28TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1330 28TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 28TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 28TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 28TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 28TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
