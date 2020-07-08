1329 V STREET NW

Amenities

One block from the U street metro station, 14th Street buses & DC Circulator. Great central city location in the U street corridor with easy access to great dining, transportation, and shops.Classic DC row house on a quiet street in incredible U St location! This 3 BR / 2.5 BA has modern European finishes that tastefully mix character & charm. The home features a covered front porch, spacious front terrace, and large private back yard/patio and secure, coveted off street parking, complete with the electric garage door and privacy gates.Attention to detail is evident: wall-mounted toilets, oversized closets, heated towel racks in both bathrooms, insulated floors, 2 light-filled skylights, space-saving pocket doors. Ebony stained original hardwood floors, recessed lighting, exposed brick wall, sleek black granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, central HVAC, outdoor living space are additional touches. New stove, microwave and washer/dryer, tankless water heater, brand new roof installed 2017. Located right across from a scenic park with a playground and basketball court, and a water feature for kids. Walk score of 99. Bike Score of 99. Busboys & Poets on the corner; Starbucks, Trader Joe~s, Yes Organic Market, and new Whole Foods all just steps away. Easy commute to Amazon HQ2 and the airport (take yellow line directly to Crystal City or Ronald Reagan Airport). Monthly Rent $4090/month.