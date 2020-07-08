All apartments in Washington
1329 V STREET NW
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

1329 V STREET NW

1329 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1329 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
One block from the U street metro station, 14th Street buses & DC Circulator. Great central city location in the U street corridor with easy access to great dining, transportation, and shops.Classic DC row house on a quiet street in incredible U St location! This 3 BR / 2.5 BA has modern European finishes that tastefully mix character & charm. The home features a covered front porch, spacious front terrace, and large private back yard/patio and secure, coveted off street parking, complete with the electric garage door and privacy gates.Attention to detail is evident: wall-mounted toilets, oversized closets, heated towel racks in both bathrooms, insulated floors, 2 light-filled skylights, space-saving pocket doors. Ebony stained original hardwood floors, recessed lighting, exposed brick wall, sleek black granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, central HVAC, outdoor living space are additional touches. New stove, microwave and washer/dryer, tankless water heater, brand new roof installed 2017. Located right across from a scenic park with a playground and basketball court, and a water feature for kids. Walk score of 99. Bike Score of 99. Busboys & Poets on the corner; Starbucks, Trader Joe~s, Yes Organic Market, and new Whole Foods all just steps away. Easy commute to Amazon HQ2 and the airport (take yellow line directly to Crystal City or Ronald Reagan Airport). Monthly Rent $4090/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 V STREET NW have any available units?
1329 V STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 V STREET NW have?
Some of 1329 V STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 V STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1329 V STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 V STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1329 V STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1329 V STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1329 V STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1329 V STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 V STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 V STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1329 V STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1329 V STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1329 V STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 V STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 V STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

