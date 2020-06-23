All apartments in Washington
1328 22ND ST NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1328 22ND ST NW

1328 22nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1328 22nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The location of 1328 22nd Street cannot be beat! Ideally situated in the West End/Dupont Circle neighborhoods, the house is just blocks away from countless restaurants and shopping in the West End, Georgetown, Dupont and Foggy Bottom and minutes to two metro stations. This beautiful and newly renovated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the upper level with its own stackable washer and dryer. The main level includes light-filled living and dining rooms, half bath and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A lower level studio adds an extra bedroom or living space with full bathroom and full kitchen plus great storage closets and another washer and dryer. French doors in back lead to a lovely partially covered deck and two paved parking spaces. This home has it all! Minutes to GWU, World Bank and heart of Georgetown, Dupont & Foggy Bottom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 22ND ST NW have any available units?
1328 22ND ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 22ND ST NW have?
Some of 1328 22ND ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 22ND ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1328 22ND ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 22ND ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1328 22ND ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1328 22ND ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1328 22ND ST NW offers parking.
Does 1328 22ND ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 22ND ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 22ND ST NW have a pool?
No, 1328 22ND ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1328 22ND ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1328 22ND ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 22ND ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 22ND ST NW has units with dishwashers.
