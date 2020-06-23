1328 22ND ST NW

Amenities

The location of 1328 22nd Street cannot be beat! Ideally situated in the West End/Dupont Circle neighborhoods, the house is just blocks away from countless restaurants and shopping in the West End, Georgetown, Dupont and Foggy Bottom and minutes to two metro stations. This beautiful and newly renovated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the upper level with its own stackable washer and dryer. The main level includes light-filled living and dining rooms, half bath and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A lower level studio adds an extra bedroom or living space with full bathroom and full kitchen plus great storage closets and another washer and dryer. French doors in back lead to a lovely partially covered deck and two paved parking spaces. This home has it all! Minutes to GWU, World Bank and heart of Georgetown, Dupont & Foggy Bottom.