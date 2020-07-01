1324 E St SE Unit 109

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Stunning Capitol Hill One-Bedroom! All utilities included! - This stylish condo is located in a converted school in the coveted neighborhood of Capitol Hill! A spacious living area and open kitchen space are the stars of this unit. Newly renovated, all the appliances are high-end and the finishes are lovely. With exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout, this has everything you've been looking for! High ceilings and natural light make this unit feel even more open. A spacious bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer combo, and plenty of closet space round out this ideal unit.



Perfectly situated, this condo provides you access to an abundance of restaurants, bars, and entertainment. A local favorite, Eastern Market offers fresh produce, local vendors, and seasonal events six days a week. Also, vendors set up an open-air market Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday! Barracks Row is only a few blocks away and offers a large strip of restaurants and bars such as Rose's Luxury, Cava, Nooshi, and Matchbox. We, the Pizza, from celebrity chef Spike Mendelson, is just around the corner and the historic H Street corridor is easily accessible from the property. Lucky for you, the Eastern Market Metro Station is only four blocks away (a quick 10-minute walk), along with several bus stops around the corner. Don't miss out on this unsurpassable location!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. All utilities included, tenant responsible for internet/cable. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5358764)