Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

1324 E St SE Unit 109

1324 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1324 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Stunning Capitol Hill One-Bedroom! All utilities included! - This stylish condo is located in a converted school in the coveted neighborhood of Capitol Hill! A spacious living area and open kitchen space are the stars of this unit. Newly renovated, all the appliances are high-end and the finishes are lovely. With exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout, this has everything you've been looking for! High ceilings and natural light make this unit feel even more open. A spacious bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer combo, and plenty of closet space round out this ideal unit.

Perfectly situated, this condo provides you access to an abundance of restaurants, bars, and entertainment. A local favorite, Eastern Market offers fresh produce, local vendors, and seasonal events six days a week. Also, vendors set up an open-air market Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday! Barracks Row is only a few blocks away and offers a large strip of restaurants and bars such as Rose's Luxury, Cava, Nooshi, and Matchbox. We, the Pizza, from celebrity chef Spike Mendelson, is just around the corner and the historic H Street corridor is easily accessible from the property. Lucky for you, the Eastern Market Metro Station is only four blocks away (a quick 10-minute walk), along with several bus stops around the corner. Don't miss out on this unsurpassable location!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. All utilities included, tenant responsible for internet/cable. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5358764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 E St SE Unit 109 have any available units?
1324 E St SE Unit 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 E St SE Unit 109 have?
Some of 1324 E St SE Unit 109's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 E St SE Unit 109 currently offering any rent specials?
1324 E St SE Unit 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 E St SE Unit 109 pet-friendly?
No, 1324 E St SE Unit 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1324 E St SE Unit 109 offer parking?
No, 1324 E St SE Unit 109 does not offer parking.
Does 1324 E St SE Unit 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 E St SE Unit 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 E St SE Unit 109 have a pool?
No, 1324 E St SE Unit 109 does not have a pool.
Does 1324 E St SE Unit 109 have accessible units?
No, 1324 E St SE Unit 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 E St SE Unit 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 E St SE Unit 109 does not have units with dishwashers.

