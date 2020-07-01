1324 8TH STREET NW

Amenities

STOP HERE AND LOOK! METRO! PARKING! CORONA COMPLIANT! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION!! THESE PRICES ARE A STEAL IN THIS LOCATION! Trendy 1 bedroom in the heart of DC! Immediate move in available! COVID-19 compliant, one person, private showings for all tours. Very spacious apartment with mirrored lobby entry! Living room features beautiful open space concept and exposed brick. Open kitchen is very functional with lots of space, opens to living room with breakfast bar! Traditional DC architecture with original wood throughout. Washer and dryer in building. Artistic garden and entry way with tile and sculptures! It's a must see. Walking distance to Mt. Vernon Sq Metro, Giant, Subway and lots of other stores and attractions. WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS AND PROCESSING MOVE INS DURING THE CURRENT CRISIS. ALTERNATIVE VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE! Priced for current market and quick move in.