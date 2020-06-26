132 North Carolina Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003 Capitol Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent location on Capitol Hill. You will love the short walk to Metro and everything the hill has to offer; from this cute Studio English basement. Nicely updated and ready for the next tenant. Pets on a case by case basis. Available for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have any available units?
132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have?
Some of 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE is pet friendly.
Does 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.