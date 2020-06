Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is an amazing townhouse with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and ceiling fans. Excellent location, near Columbia Heights and U St Metro stations. Close to restaurants and shopping centers.The townhouse has a great backyard/patio and one or two parking spaces..Great neighborhood and Great Price!