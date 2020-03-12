All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

1313 Potomac Street NW - 1

1313 Potomac Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Potomac Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Located in our private Potomac Crest building, this apartment offers gorgeous wood floors, high ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, new windows, ceiling fans, an updated kitchen and bathroom, entry foyer, good storage, tons of light, and an enclosed outdoor patio. This charming, small boutique building offers washers/dryers, secured-entry access, and online account access & rent payments. RENT INCLUDES 1 OFF-STREET PARKING SPACE

Contact: Scott Sachs, (301) 908-4373
Email: propertymgr.synergyproperties@gmail.com
Available for a 12-month lease from 06/01/2020 - 05/31/2021
This charming apartment is located in Georgetown, 1 block from Wisconsin Ave. Accessible via DuPont Circle & Rosslyn Metro Stations. Great location for working professionals Located 3 blocks from Georgetown Univ. & Medical Center. Walking distance from full service banks, stores & restaurants and just 4 scenic blocks from the historic C&O Canal & Georgetown Waterfront, which features Washington Harbor, AMC Multiplex 14 Theaters, and the Kennedy Center. Nearby shops, stores and restaurants include: Apple, Ralph Lauren, Restoration Hardware, GAP & 7Eleven, The Shops of Georgetown, Dean & Deluca, The Washington Sport Club fitness center, Banana Republic, Coach, Michael Kors, Clyde's & J. Paul's MAKE POTOMAC CREST YOUR NEW HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 have any available units?
1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 have?
Some of 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 offers parking.
Does 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Potomac Street NW - 1 has units with dishwashers.
