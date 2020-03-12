1313 Potomac Street NW - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking media room

Located in our private Potomac Crest building, this apartment offers gorgeous wood floors, high ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, new windows, ceiling fans, an updated kitchen and bathroom, entry foyer, good storage, tons of light, and an enclosed outdoor patio. This charming, small boutique building offers washers/dryers, secured-entry access, and online account access & rent payments. RENT INCLUDES 1 OFF-STREET PARKING SPACE



Contact: Scott Sachs, (301) 908-4373

Email: propertymgr.synergyproperties@gmail.com

Available for a 12-month lease from 06/01/2020 - 05/31/2021

This charming apartment is located in Georgetown, 1 block from Wisconsin Ave. Accessible via DuPont Circle & Rosslyn Metro Stations. Great location for working professionals Located 3 blocks from Georgetown Univ. & Medical Center. Walking distance from full service banks, stores & restaurants and just 4 scenic blocks from the historic C&O Canal & Georgetown Waterfront, which features Washington Harbor, AMC Multiplex 14 Theaters, and the Kennedy Center. Nearby shops, stores and restaurants include: Apple, Ralph Lauren, Restoration Hardware, GAP & 7Eleven, The Shops of Georgetown, Dean & Deluca, The Washington Sport Club fitness center, Banana Republic, Coach, Michael Kors, Clyde's & J. Paul's MAKE POTOMAC CREST YOUR NEW HOME