Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1313 Emerson Street

1313 Emerson Street NW
Location

1313 Emerson Street NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Wonderful spacious basement apartment in Upper NW DC. Bus Lines located only a block away and Georgia Ave metro is only 1.2 miles away. Furnished apartment with utilities included. Security system. In unit washer and dryer. Everything you could need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Emerson Street have any available units?
1313 Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1313 Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Emerson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Emerson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1313 Emerson Street offer parking?
No, 1313 Emerson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Emerson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 1313 Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 1313 Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Emerson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Emerson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Emerson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
