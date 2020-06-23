1313 Emerson Street NW, Washington, DC 20011 16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Wonderful spacious basement apartment in Upper NW DC. Bus Lines located only a block away and Georgia Ave metro is only 1.2 miles away. Furnished apartment with utilities included. Security system. In unit washer and dryer. Everything you could need.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1313 Emerson Street have any available units?
1313 Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1313 Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.