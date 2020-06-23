All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1312 Dexter Terrace SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1312 Dexter Terrace SE
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

1312 Dexter Terrace SE

1312 Dexter Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1312 Dexter Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2BR Home near Metro!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful renovated 2 bedroom townhouse located in the Anacostia neighborhood just a short walk to the green line. This property has stellar hardwood floors and a wonderful den for family entertainment. This property will not last very long so please contact us asap if you are interested in seeing this property. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.

(RLNE5304738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Dexter Terrace SE have any available units?
1312 Dexter Terrace SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Dexter Terrace SE have?
Some of 1312 Dexter Terrace SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Dexter Terrace SE currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Dexter Terrace SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Dexter Terrace SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Dexter Terrace SE is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Dexter Terrace SE offer parking?
No, 1312 Dexter Terrace SE does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Dexter Terrace SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Dexter Terrace SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Dexter Terrace SE have a pool?
No, 1312 Dexter Terrace SE does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Dexter Terrace SE have accessible units?
No, 1312 Dexter Terrace SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Dexter Terrace SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Dexter Terrace SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University