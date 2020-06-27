1312 21st St NW Unit 3

Amenities

2 BED-2 BATH IN DUPONT CIRCLE: Beautiful 980 sqft. apartment in the heart of Dupont Circle. Recently renovated second floor of a historic Victorian row house, on a quiet, tree-lined, one-way street. With magnificent hardwood floors, high ceilings, and large windows. Kitchen with granite counter-tops, living and dining rooms in open layout with fireplace and flooded with light. New Central A/C. Washer/Dryer in unit. Great private deck off the master bedroom.

The master bedroom is generous in size and has a gorgeous working fireplace; both bedrooms have storage area over the closets.

Close to everything: 0.3 miles to Dupont Circle metro and 0.6 miles to Foggy Bottom metro; 0.5 miles to the IFC, and 0.6 miles to the IMF and the World Bank HQ; few blocks from Whole Foods and Trader Joe s. Near the best restaurants in the city, cleaner s, gyms, cinema, and all the attractions of downtown DC.

Available now for $4,100/month; off-street parking for an additional fee. One-year lease preferred, but shorter periods possible at a higher price.



Water and garbage collection included in the monthly fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Parking available at an additional fee.



