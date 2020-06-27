All apartments in Washington
1312 21st St NW Unit 3

1312 21st St NW
Location

1312 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BED-2 BATH IN DUPONT CIRCLE: Beautiful 980 sqft. apartment in the heart of Dupont Circle. Recently renovated second floor of a historic Victorian row house, on a quiet, tree-lined, one-way street. With magnificent hardwood floors, high ceilings, and large windows. Kitchen with granite counter-tops, living and dining rooms in open layout with fireplace and flooded with light. New Central A/C. Washer/Dryer in unit. Great private deck off the master bedroom.
The master bedroom is generous in size and has a gorgeous working fireplace; both bedrooms have storage area over the closets.
Close to everything: 0.3 miles to Dupont Circle metro and 0.6 miles to Foggy Bottom metro; 0.5 miles to the IFC, and 0.6 miles to the IMF and the World Bank HQ; few blocks from Whole Foods and Trader Joe s. Near the best restaurants in the city, cleaner s, gyms, cinema, and all the attractions of downtown DC.
Available now for $4,100/month; off-street parking for an additional fee. One-year lease preferred, but shorter periods possible at a higher price.

Water and garbage collection included in the monthly fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Parking available at an additional fee.

(RLNE5035172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 have any available units?
1312 21st St NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 1312 21st St NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1312 21st St NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 21st St NW Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
